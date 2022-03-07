Elden Ring for PS5 Tops the French Charts - Sales

Elden Ring (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 8, 2022, according to SELL. The PlayStation 4 version debuted in third place.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) climbed one spot to second place. Horizon Forbidden West (PS4) dropped from second to fourth place, while the PS5 version fell from first to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Elden Ring Horizon Forbidden West Elden Ring - Collector's Edition

Xbox Series X|S

Elden Ring - Launch Edition Elden Ring - Collector's Edition Elden Ring

PS4 Elden Ring - Launch Edition Horizon Forbidden West Elden Ring - Collector's Edition Xbox One FIFA 22 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Vanguard Nintendo Switch Pokemon Legends: Arceus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario Party Superstars Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome Amiibo + 1 Amiibo Card Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome Amiibo - Selects Luigi's Mansion 2 PC Elden Ring - Collector's Edition Elden Ring - Launch Edition Farming Simulator 22

