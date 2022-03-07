PlayStation Reportedly to Hold State of Play This Month - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment is reportedly set to hold a new State of Play sometime this month, according to multiple sources who spoke with GameReactor.

The original plan is to hold the State of Play this week, however, some developers who will be showcasing their games during the showcase has asked Sony to delay it. This is to not take the spotlight away from the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The sources have said the delay could be a week or two and if correct the State of Play would still take place by the end of March.

"Four of my usually very reliable sources at Sony and one outside of the company told me last month that a new PlayStation State of Play or Showcase stream has been planned for this week," reads the report.

"One of the reasons why I haven't shared this with you before is that some developers who are set to show off their games in the show and even some at PlayStation Studios have asked for the show to be delayed because they don't want to take the spotlight away from the awful stuff happening right now.

"This has allegedly lead to talks about delaying it a week or two, but at least it sounds like we'll get some very exciting announcements from PlayStation and its partners before the end of March."

