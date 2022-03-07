[Updated] Rumor: PlayStation Has 'Privately Acquired the Rights to a Very Popular Konami IP' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 1,611 Views
Update:
The rumor has turned out to be false.
Original article:
A new rumor that was posted via Twitter account Video Game Leaks claims PlayStation has "privately acquired" acquired the rights for a popular Konami franchise.
"PlayStation have privately acquired the rights to a very popular Konami IP," reads the tweet. "It is rumoured to be the game I referred to in my earlier leak. More info next week."
If the rumor is true there are a number of possible IPs from Konami, which includes Metal Gear Solid and Silent Hill.
A report last year claimed Konami is looking to ramp up its game development once again with new instalments and remakes of popular franchises.
There was also a rumor that from leaker Nick Baker that Sony plans to hold a PlayStation State of Play sometime in March that he describes as "the good one."
PlayStation has a strong lineup games this year that kicked off last month with the release of Horizon Forbidden West and last week with the release of Gran Turismo 7. God of War Ragnarök is scheduled for sometime later this year. Third-party exclusives confirmed for this year includes Ghostwire: Tokyo on March 25 and Forspoken on May 24.
Hope its metal gear but its silent hill
Silent hill makes more sense honestly. Konami hasn't done anything with it in a long time and it's not nearly as popular as MGS. So might as well get rid of it. MGS is still popular and would be huge. If Sony got hold of that IP I could see them immediately trying to turn it into a movietv show as well.
I hope it is MGS. I love this franchise and I'm not sure if Konami is planning more games or not but I feel like it will take forever. So if Sony can come up with something earlier, I'm all for it.
I'd hope it would be MGS, because in all honesty, V shat the bed and never truly got a proper ending, as well as cut content.
Konami isn't doing shit with most of it's well known IP's these days anyway, so MS or Sony buy them away from Konami would be something at least.
I thought there were rumors that Sony already has a MGS remake in the works with Konami. If true, then I wouldnt be surprised if Sony is trying to take another step forward and just bought the rights to this game.
OH F&%K!!! I don't know which I would rather prefer Sony bring back to life! Leaning towards Silent Hill......but if this turns out to be true, I would prefer Sony just buy Konami at that point. Clean house and give these beloved IPs the love and care they deserve.
I prefer MGS just cause I love stealth games and horror games are to much for me. Even though Silent Hill always did look cool.
I was soooooooo upset when they cancelled the Silent Hills game :( Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro would've made a masterpiece of a horror game.
I don't think anyone is going to readily buy Konami when all they are are IPs. Companies want studios and manpower to actually get content made. Adding some great IPs to your ownership means nothing if you don't have the additional studios to get these IPs realised into released software
Konami has development studios. They’re just being severely mismanaged judging the crap games they’ve been pushing out as of late. That’s what I meant by cleaning house. Although I have heard the digital Yu-gi-oh card game has been good.
Getting poorly managed and culture can basically destroy the whole team to a point that it isn't worth buying.
To an extent, yes, but that doesn't make such a purchase not worth pursuing. By cleaning house you're getting rid of the management that brought the development teams to their knees, and then you promote/hire those that want to see the teams succeed in making great games and want to bring Konami back to those glory days. No developer wants to make a bad game. But if they have that beacon of hope, such as a purchase by Sony, who knows what they're capable of making.
Look at Xbox as a whole. That entire management team that started the Xbone generation and almost got the entire Xbox division shutdown, are long gone. And look what happens when you have the right management in place. Konami can have that potential. Granted, that would take a lot of time and a lot of work on Sony's part. Just nowhere near as big as to what Xbox is going to have to deal with regarding Activision Blizzard.
Konami is not a video game company. Video games are just the only thing they are known for outside of Japan, and a lot of the reason they stopped making a lot of them is because it cost them a lot of money to produce MGS, yet it never got the same ROI as games like Resident Evil . As such, Konami is a little large for Sony to buy, especially after spending so much money for Bungie. Their market cap is $8.3 billion.
I doubt very seriously if they acquired a Konami IP they'd just buy one. The rumours for Metal Gear and Silent Hill have been around for ever I'd be very surprised if both aren't in their back pocket.
Makes sense. Metal Gear was always a Playstation IP (imo), even if it was released on other systems. But without Kojima, it's hard to imagine it being a worthwhile franchise.
Has to be silent hill. For no other reason that they already have an almost finished game that was cancelled over a petty dispute. I'm pretty sure thats money sony and kojima dont want going to waste.
If I were to guess, I'd guess Silent Hill. The Metal Gear property is just too valuable to Konami, but they haven't done anything great with Silent Hill in a good long while. It'd be the best one to sell.
Could be Castlevania as well but I’d like to see SotN on Switch
Hopefully Sony doesn't acquire every Japanese company because MGS hits so much harder on PC.