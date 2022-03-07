[Updated] Rumor: PlayStation Has 'Privately Acquired the Rights to a Very Popular Konami IP' - News

Update:

The rumor has turned out to be false.

Original article:

A new rumor that was posted via Twitter account Video Game Leaks claims PlayStation has "privately acquired" acquired the rights for a popular Konami franchise.

"PlayStation have privately acquired the rights to a very popular Konami IP," reads the tweet. "It is rumoured to be the game I referred to in my earlier leak. More info next week."

If the rumor is true there are a number of possible IPs from Konami, which includes Metal Gear Solid and Silent Hill.

A report last year claimed Konami is looking to ramp up its game development once again with new instalments and remakes of popular franchises.

There was also a rumor that from leaker Nick Baker that Sony plans to hold a PlayStation State of Play sometime in March that he describes as "the good one."

PlayStation has a strong lineup games this year that kicked off last month with the release of Horizon Forbidden West and last week with the release of Gran Turismo 7. God of War Ragnarök is scheduled for sometime later this year. Third-party exclusives confirmed for this year includes Ghostwire: Tokyo on March 25 and Forspoken on May 24.

