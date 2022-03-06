Elden Ring Tops the Steam Charts, Risk of Rain 2 DLC Debuts in 2nd - Sales

/ 436 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Elden Ring in its second week has once again topped the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 9, 2022, which ended March 6, 2022. Another edition of the game is in third place.

Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void DLC in its first week of release is in second place, while the base game, Risk of Rain 2, re-entered the top 10 in seventh place.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human shot up four places to fourth place. Dread Hunger is in fifth place and the Valve Index VR Kit is in sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Elden Ring Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void DLC Elden Ring Dying Light 2 Stay Human Dread Hunger Valve Index VR Kit Risk of Rain 2 Lost Ark Vanquisher Starter Pack Destiny 2: The Witch Queen The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles