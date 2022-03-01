Xbox Wire Launches in Japan - News

Xbox is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Japan by releasing the official Xbox news and announcement website, Xbox Wire, in Japan.

Japanese Xbox fans will now be able to keep up to date on all the latest news and announcements from Xbox Game Studios and partner studios.

"We are so excited to bring the joy and community of gaming to so many more fans, journalists and content creators, who will now be able to keep up to date with first-hand news and articles in Japanese about our consoles, services and content – including Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass for console and PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming and everything related to the Xbox Game Studios and partner studios," said Xbox Asia Director Jeremy Hinton.

"The announcement of a Japanese Xbox Wire comes at an incredible time for both Xbox and the Japanese gaming community, as we continue to see impressive growth locally. Japan remains one of the most important and fastest-growing markets for Xbox worldwide, and with the recent launch of the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in Japan, it’s important we establish a platform that allows for all our Japanese fans to access the latest Xbox updates."

The original Xbox launched in Japan on February 22, 2002.

