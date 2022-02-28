Horizon Forbidden West Dominates the French Charts - Sales

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 7, 2022, according to SELL.

The PlayStation 4 version of Horizon Forbidden West debuted in second place, while the PS5 Collector's Edition debuted in fourth place and the PS5 Special Edition debuted in fifth place.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) dropped from first to third place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Horizon Forbidden West Horizon Forbidden West - Collector's Edition Horizon Forbidden West - Special Edition

Xbox Series X|S

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Forza Horizon 5 Assassin's Creed Valhalla

PS4 Horizon Forbidden West Horizon Forbidden West - Special Edition Dying Light 2 Stay Human Xbox One FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Cyberpunk 2077 Nintendo Switch Pokemon Legends: Arceus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario Party Superstars Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome Amiibo + 1 Amiibo Card Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome Amiibo - Selects New super Mario Bros. 2 PC Total War: Warhammer III Farming Simulator 22 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

