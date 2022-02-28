Horizon Forbidden West Dominates the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 259 Views
Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 7, 2022, according to SELL.
The PlayStation 4 version of Horizon Forbidden West debuted in second place, while the PS5 Collector's Edition debuted in fourth place and the PS5 Special Edition debuted in fifth place.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) dropped from first to third place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Horizon Forbidden West - Collector's Edition
- Horizon Forbidden West - Special Edition
Xbox Series X|S
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- Forza Horizon 5
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Horizon Forbidden West - Special Edition
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- FIFA 22
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Mario Party Superstars
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome Amiibo + 1 Amiibo Card
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome Amiibo - Selects
- New super Mario Bros. 2
- Total War: Warhammer III
- Farming Simulator 22
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Tsk tsk tsk. Disappointing sales for Horizon FW. It only took 4 of the top 5 sales spots...