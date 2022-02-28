Horizon Forbidden West Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) has debuted in first place on the Italian charts for Week 7, 2022, which ended February 20, 2022. The PlayStation 4 version debuted in second place.

Total War: Warhammer III (PC) debuted in sixth place and is the only PC game in the top 10.

FIFA 22 (PS4) remained in third place, while Yo-Kai Watch (3DS)* re-entered the top 10 in fourth place. Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS)* fell from first to fifth place.

There are four PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch titles, one PlayStation 5 title, one 3DS title, and one PC title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 7, 2022:

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) - NEW Horizon Forbidden West (PS4) - NEW FIFA 22 (PS4) Yo-Kai Watch (3DS)* Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS)* Total War: Warhammer III (PC) - NEW Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4) FIFA 22 (NS) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)*

*Retail sales only

