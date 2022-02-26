PS5 Architect Mark Cerny Files Patent That Mentions 'Accelerated Ray-Tracing' - News

Lead System Architect of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Mark Cerny has filed a patent that was spotted by a Twitter user.

The patent mentions "System And Method For Accelerated Ray Tracing" and "System And Method For Accelerated Ray Tracing With Asynchronous Operation And Ray Transformation."

Ray-tracing is a method of rendering graphics that simulates light and reflections. Several games, such as Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, on the PS5 have a ray-tracing mode, however, it usually means lower resolution and reduced frame rates.

Gran Turismo 7 won't support ray-tracing during gameplay, but it will be available during replays and the Garage mode.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has filed a new patent that suggests the format holder is looking to optimise its ray tracing effects on #PS5 — Gaming Updates and Countdowns I 🎮 (@Onion00048) February 25, 2022

