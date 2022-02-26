PS5 Architect Mark Cerny Files Patent That Mentions 'Accelerated Ray-Tracing' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 538 Views
Lead System Architect of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Mark Cerny has filed a patent that was spotted by a Twitter user.
The patent mentions "System And Method For Accelerated Ray Tracing" and "System And Method For Accelerated Ray Tracing With Asynchronous Operation And Ray Transformation."
Ray-tracing is a method of rendering graphics that simulates light and reflections. Several games, such as Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, on the PS5 have a ray-tracing mode, however, it usually means lower resolution and reduced frame rates.
Gran Turismo 7 won't support ray-tracing during gameplay, but it will be available during replays and the Garage mode.
I wonder if this has do with the expected PS5 Pro model or even the PS6 RnD.
I doubt there is a pro model given the shortage of chips and they can barely get PS5 out let alone a Pro. PS4/XBO were underpowered but XBSX and PS5 are not
Can Accelerated Ray Tracing be implemented on hardware not supported?
Depends on how it's implemented.
The Ray Tracing on the current consoles are... Hardware accelerated, hence the RT cores.
Prior to this... Like on 7th gen consoles, Ray Tracing was an entirely software based approach with subsurface scattering and sorts.
We need more details basically as the wording on this cannot be anymore ambiguous even if they tried.
Azz, you're clearly an Xbox fan. Don't comment on this article with a comment, even if it's speculation.
Please humbly accept my downvote.
Thank you, i am honored to take your downvote even though i own a PS5 lol. The Internet never surprises me.
Should have made a stronger machine to handle ray tracing
Sure, and even bigger dice that would suffer even more to be produced on the current chips shortage... PS5 is great and Sony should focus on making it's production faster, no need for more power and lesser production.
I meant before releasing the ps5. They should have taken into account of what hardware is needed to handle ray tracing. Now its too late and yes they should focus making more ps5