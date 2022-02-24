Rumor: PlayStation's Game Pass Rival 'Getting Pretty Close to Launching' - News

VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb speaking in his latest GrubbSnax show on Giant Bomb has reported PlayStation's Xbox Game Pass rival, codenamed Project Spartacus, is getting close to launching.

"It’s probably getting pretty close to this actually launching, something’s probably going to happen by the end of this month and I don’t think that necessarily means publicly, I think in terms of the internal milestone of where the service needs to be," said Grubb via VideoGamesChronicle.

Grubb said Spartacus will have three tiers - Essential priced at $10 a month, Extra for $13, and Premium for $16. He does say the prices he saw "could be a placeholder."

Grubb talked about what he has heard will come in each of the three tiers.

"For premium, $16 a month… do you get full games? Not really, kinda… it’s like EA Play. You get full game trials. I don’t know if that’s for every single game that comes out, but it seems like that." Grubb said. "You also get classic games and streaming, none of the other tiers will have cloud streaming, you also get classic games.

"I don’t know what classic games means, but I do know that it’s a major part of this premium tier. So you have game trials, classic games and streaming on this premium tier.

"For the extra tier, you get a ‘downloadable game catalogue’ anything on PSNow that was downloadable, seems like it would be in here. 250, 300 games, something like that. You don’t get cloud streaming, but you do get 300 games you can download."

"Essential is PS Plus with the monthly games, just like you know it today," he added.

