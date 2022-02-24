By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Pokemon Presents Set for February 27

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 400 Views

The Pokemon Company announced it will host a Pokémon Presents for Pokémon Day on February 27 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm GMT. 

You will be able to watch the Pokémon Presents on YouTube. It will be about 14 minutes long and "deliver the latest information" on Pokémon.

axumblade (3 hours ago)

We’ll get a dungeon game, a puzzle game, and maybe a look at the next official game. They’ll show a trailer for Detective Pikachu and maybe Pokken 2 (that is rumored I believe)

UnderwaterFunktown (6 hours ago)

Like I've said before I hope they take their time with Gen 9 and wait till next year. Detective Pikachu 2 and potential Arceus DLC would make sense to show here.

SecondWar (6 hours ago)

They usually make a big game announcement during these things. The timings fit for Gen 9 but does feel a bit off given its right after the release of Legends Arceus.

