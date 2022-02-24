Pokemon Presents Set for February 27 - News

The Pokemon Company announced it will host a Pokémon Presents for Pokémon Day on February 27 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm GMT.

You will be able to watch the Pokémon Presents on YouTube. It will be about 14 minutes long and "deliver the latest information" on Pokémon.

