Pokemon Presents Set for February 27 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 400 Views
The Pokemon Company announced it will host a Pokémon Presents for Pokémon Day on February 27 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm GMT.
You will be able to watch the Pokémon Presents on YouTube. It will be about 14 minutes long and "deliver the latest information" on Pokémon.
2月27日（日）23時から、「Pokémon Presents」がポケモン公式YouTubeチャンネルでプレミア公開で放送決定！— ポケモン公式ツイッター (@Pokemon_cojp) February 24, 2022
約14分の映像で、最新情報をお届けするよ。https://t.co/6wivV7wmhF #ポケモンプレゼンツ #PokemonDay pic.twitter.com/ZzbkNZ5ndH
We’ll get a dungeon game, a puzzle game, and maybe a look at the next official game. They’ll show a trailer for Detective Pikachu and maybe Pokken 2 (that is rumored I believe)
Like I've said before I hope they take their time with Gen 9 and wait till next year. Detective Pikachu 2 and potential Arceus DLC would make sense to show here.
They usually make a big game announcement during these things. The timings fit for Gen 9 but does feel a bit off given its right after the release of Legends Arceus.