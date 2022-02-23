EA CEO: FIFA License Has Been 'an Impediment' and is '4 Letters on the Box' - News

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson sent out an internal meeting with employees in November obtained by VideoGamesChronicle explained why he believes the company would be better off ending its license with FIFA.

Wilson said the FIFA license has been "an impediment" for EA's ambitions for the football/soccer series.

FIFA has prevented EA expanding beyond the traditional 11v11 mode or to "broader digital ecosystems." He suggested the only value EA gets in a non-World Cup year was "four letters on the front of the box."

EA last year filed for trademarks for EA Sports FC with UK’s Intellectual Property Office and the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

The reason for the possible name change was reportedly over the licensing fee for the FIFA naming rights as FIFA is looking to charge more than $1 billion per four year World Cup cycle or $2.5 billion per decade.

FIFA in a statement last year did say it is no longer in favor giving out exclusive rights to one party.

"FIFA will adopt a new commercial positioning in gaming and eSports to ensure that it is best placed to make decisions that benefit all football stakeholders," reads the statement. "FIFA is bullish and excited about the future in gaming and eSports for football, and it is clear that this needs to be a space that is occupied by more than one party controlling all rights."

