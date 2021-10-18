FIFA Says it No Longer Wants One Party Controlling All the Rights - News

EA Sports is currently considering to rename its annual football series, FIFA, as it has been reported FIFA is looking to looking to more than double the price of the licensing fee of what EA Sports pays. Sources familiar with matter say FIFA is looking to charge more than $1 billion per four year World Cup cycle or $2.5 billion per decade.

FIFA, the global football governing body, has released a statement titled "FIFA set to widen gaming and esports portfolio" in which the company says it is no longer in favor giving out exclusive rights to one party.

"FIFA will adopt a new commercial positioning in gaming and eSports to ensure that it is best placed to make decisions that benefit all football stakeholders," reads the statement. "FIFA is bullish and excited about the future in gaming and eSports for football, and it is clear that this needs to be a space that is occupied by more than one party controlling all rights."

FIFA is working with a variety of developers, investors, and analysts to figure out a long-term view of gaming and eSports.

"Gaming and eSports are the fastest-growing media verticals on the planet, with new and diverse types of games launching continuously," said FIFA. "It is therefore of crucial importance for FIFA and its stakeholders to maximise all future opportunities for football and gaming fans.

"FIFA also has a duty to support its 211 member associations to fully capitalise on the inherent opportunities that have been emerging over the recent years. As part of this strategy, FIFA also commits to continuing to organise skill-based eSports tournaments under the umbrella of the recently launched FIFAe competition structure and consumer brand.

"The relationship and affinity that the gaming and eSports market has developed over time with the FIFA name clearly underscore that football-based gaming and the FIFA name are intrinsically intertwined.

Finally, FIFA has also determined that the overlaps between virtual sport and FIFA’s football competitions must be more closely aligned. In this respect, FIFA is excited about using the FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup as platforms to launch and integrate exciting new games and eSports offerings."

