Pokemon Legends: Arceus Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 13, 2022.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human remained in second place in its second week on sale, while Call of Duty: Vanguard is in third place.

Grand Theft Auto V remained in fourth place, while NBA 2K22 jumped from seventh to fifth place. XCOM 2 re-entered the top 10 in sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Dying Light 2: Stay Human Call of Duty: Vanguard Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K22 XCOM 2 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Riders Republic Borderlands 3

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

