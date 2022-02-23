PlayStation Plus Games for March 2022 Reportedly Leaked - News

The PlayStation Plus games for March 2022 have reportedly leaked online by Dealabs who has revealed the PlayStation Plus games ahead of the official announcement. Dealabs has accurately leaked the PlayStation Plus lineup in multiple previous months.

The March 2022 PlayStation Plus games, according to the leak, will be Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, Ghostrunner, and Team Sonic Racing.

The PlayStation Plus games for February 2022 are available until February 28. The list of games include EA Sports UFC 4 for PS4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure for PS4, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition for PS5. The PS4 games are also playable on the PS5 via backward compatibility.

