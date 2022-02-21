Switch Sales Top 104M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Feb 6-12 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 396,249 units sold for the week ending February 12, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 104.19 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 159,081 units to bring its lifetime sales to 17.94 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 139,226 units to bring their lifetime sales to 12.67 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by nearly 60,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 29,000 units. PS4 sold 219,053 units for the week ending February 14, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 110,673 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 16,625 units, and the Xbox One sold 1,830 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 102,542 units (-20.6%), while the PlayStation 5 is down 54,902 (-25.7%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 23,231 units (20.0%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 59,650 (-78.2%), the Xbox One is down 24,191 units (-93.0%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 45,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 8,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 7,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 396,249 ( 104,193,245 ) PlayStation 5 - 159,081 ( 17,944,029 ) Xbox Series X|S - 139,226 ( 12,668,999 ) PlayStation 4 - 16,625 ( 116,641,876 ) Xbox One - 1,830 ( 50,511,912 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 133,457 PlayStation 5 - 89,763 Xbox Series X|S - 86,096 PlayStation 4 - 8,972 Xbox One - 1,532

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 86,204 PlayStation 5 - 48,514

Xbox Series X|S - 35,248 PlayStation 4 - 7,021 Xbox One - 256 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 164,466 PlayStation 5 - 15,247 Xbox Series X|S - 12,851 PlayStation 4 - 346 Xbox One - 23

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 12,122

PlayStation 5 - 5,557 Xbox Series X|S - 5,031

PlayStation 4 - 286 Xbox One - 19

