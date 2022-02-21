Pokemon Legends: Arceus Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

Pokemon Legends: Arceus (NS) has remained in first place on the Italian charts for Week 6, 2022, which ended February 13, 2022.

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) is up two spots to second place, while FIFA 22 (PS4) dropped from second to third place. The Switch version of FIFA 22 re-entered the to p10 in fifth place.

Minecraft (NS) climbed up from seventh to fourth place. Just Dance 2022 (NS) re-entered the charts in sixth place.

There are six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, three PlayStation 4 titles, and one PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 5, 2022:

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS)* Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) FIFA 22 (PS4) Minecraft (NS) FIFA 22 (NS) Just Dance 2022 (NS) Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle (NS) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS5) F1 2021 (PS4)

*Retail sales only

