Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, and Skull & Bones to Launch by March 2023

Ubisoft in its latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 revealed it plans to release Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Skull & Bones, and "more exciting games" in the next fiscal year, which runs from April 2022 to March 2023.
"In line with Ubisoft's commitment to significantly expand its offering, the next fiscal year will notably include the releases of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Skull & Bones as well as more exciting games," reads the Ubisoft earnings report.
"Ubisoft continues to progress towards its ambition to extend its brands' reach to a significantly larger audience through free-to-play across all geographies and platforms."
Ubisoft also mentioned the recently announced remake of Splinter Cell, which is in development at Ubisoft Toronto.
"Ubisoft announced that the development of a Splinter Cell remake is underway. The project is led by the team at Ubisoft Toronto and will leverage the power of Ubisoft’s Snowdrop engine. This once again highlights the value that lies within Ubisoft’s portfolio of iconic brands."
I don't like the way that sounds at all and makes me feel all future Assassin's Creed and Far Cry games will be ftp. I knew the next AC was going to be a GaaS, but wasn't expecting it to be ftp. We already know the next couple Tom Clancy games will be ftp already. I'm personally just excited, at least for now, for Mario + Rabbids. I want to be excited for the Splinter Cell Remake and maybe Avatar, but I feel Ubisoft will ruin them.
I doubt that the next mainline Ass Creed will be F2P. That would require completely changing what the series is, as it doesn't lend itself to easy monetization right now.
Skull & Bones is finally coming out? Wonder if it will be any good after such troubled development.
So Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope will still release on it's expected date?
All I've heard concerning a release date was 2022. Could release in March 2023 since there was a rumor recently that it was being delayed.
Sounds like an indirect way to confirm Mario + Rabbids is officially delayed until 2023 but okay…