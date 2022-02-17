Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, and Skull & Bones to Launch by March 2023 - News

/ 354 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Ubisoft in its latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 revealed it plans to release Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Skull & Bones, and "more exciting games" in the next fiscal year, which runs from April 2022 to March 2023.

"In line with Ubisoft's commitment to significantly expand its offering, the next fiscal year will notably include the releases of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Skull & Bones as well as more exciting games," reads the Ubisoft earnings report.

"Ubisoft continues to progress towards its ambition to extend its brands' reach to a significantly larger audience through free-to-play across all geographies and platforms."

Ubisoft also mentioned the recently announced remake of Splinter Cell, which is in development at Ubisoft Toronto.

"Ubisoft announced that the development of a Splinter Cell remake is underway. The project is led by the team at Ubisoft Toronto and will leverage the power of Ubisoft’s Snowdrop engine. This once again highlights the value that lies within Ubisoft’s portfolio of iconic brands."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles