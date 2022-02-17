Ganryu 2 Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 337 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publishers PixelHeart and Just For Games and developer Storybird Studio have announced Ganryu 2: Hakuma Kojiro for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch on April 22.

The game is a sequel to 1999's side-scrolling hack and slash action-platformer released for the arcade.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Ganryu 2 is a 2D platformer at its best! It is the sequel to the Ganryu game made by VISCO Corporation on NEOGEO back in 1999. The universe takes place in a feudal fantasy Japan which is strongly inspired by the story of Takezo Musashi, whose adventures are unfolded in a series of books (mainly The Stone and the Sword).

Play as Miyamoto Musashi and travel through a 17th century fantasy Japan, from north to south to the island of Ganryu-jima where everything happened between Musashi and Kojiro.

Story

After his victory against Kojiro, Musashi decided to meditate and try his hand at art, in the north of Japan, in the province of Hokkaido. During one of his meditations, a spirit contacted him. “Miyamoto Musashi, our fight is not over, I am waiting for you to finish our fight once and for all! All of Japan will pay for your insult! I’m waiting for you Miyamoto Musashi!”

There is no doubt for Musashi that the voice was Sasaki Kojiro’s. His body was defeated, but his spirit remains, and his intentions were destructive. Miyamoto Musashi then understood that he would have to travel across Japan from north to south and go to the island of Ganryu-jima, where he firstly defeated Sasaki Kojiro, to fight again and liberate the spirit of Kojiro forever.

Key Features:

A hack-and-slash inspired by the story of Takezo Musashi, The Stone and the Sword, released in 1930s by Eiji Yoshikawa, and which is one of the most famous stories and real samurai in Japan!

hack-and-slash inspired by the story of Takezo Musashi, The Stone and the Sword, released in 1930s by Eiji Yoshikawa, and which is one of the most famous stories and real samurai in Japan! Explore a 17th century fantasist Japan through the four seasons: spring, summer, fall, and winter.

Defeat Kojiro in The Floating Fortress and save Japan!

Dash, double-jump, wall-jump, and throw kunais to defeat various enemies!

Use your special abilities, kamis, to take advantage of your enemies.

Collect Hanafuda cards through levels.

cards through levels. A beautiful pixel-art game inspired by classics such as Shinobi 3 and Shadow Dancer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles