Third Sonic Movie and Knuckles Spinoff Series Confirmed

The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie doesn't hit theaters until April 8, but it has been confirmed by Deadline that a third feature film has already been greenlit by Paramount and Sega and development is underway.

The two companies have also announced the development of a spinoff live-action Sonic TV series set to premiere in 2023 on Paramount+. It will feature the character Knuckles, with Idris Elba set to reprise his role as the character, which will make its debut in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie.

"We are delighted to announce that the third Sonic theatrical film and the first live-action Sonic series for Paramount+ are being actively developed," said Sega CEO Haruki Satomi. "We’ve got a remarkable partnership with Paramount, and we are excited to continue expanding the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with them.

"2022 is shaping up to be a significant year for the franchise with the second film being released this April, as well as Sonic Frontiers, the highly anticipated video game title, coming this holiday. Sonic has been beloved by fans across the world for over 30 years and we look forward to continuing to bring memorable moments and experiences to them for many years to come."

The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie released in February 2020 and grossed $148.97 million at the domestic box office and $319.72 million worldwide.

