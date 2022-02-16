Beat 'Em Up Final Vendetta Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 428 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Numskull Games and developer Bitmap Bureau have announced side-scrolling beat ’em up game, Final Vendetta, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Steam). It will launch in May.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Final Vendetta is a hard-hitting action packed beat ’em up for one or two players in the vein of classic arcade titles. Featuring stunning pixel art and a thumping soundtrack with exclusive tracks from Utah Saints! Brawl with bad dudes and tough girls as you fight through dangerous environments.

Story

The notorious “Syndic8” gang are slowly taking control of the capital and have kidnapped Claire Sparks’ younger sister. Unfortunately for them, Claire will do whatever it takes to get her back and crush anyone who stands in her way! She teams up with her two friends (and housemates) – retired pro-wrestler Miller T. Williams and Duke Sancho, the streetwise bare-knuckle fighter. Together they must battle and brawl their way through the mean streets of London in a risky mission to reunite Claire with her sister.

Characters

Claire Sparks, a student and martial arts expert, who has become unwillingly embroiled in the rescue of her sister. Duke Sancho is a quick-witted, bare-knuckle fighter from London, earning his nickname after a brawl in the Duke of Wellington pub. Not forgetting the towering figure of Miller T. Williams; a Canadian ex-pro wrestler, controversially removed from competitions for use of excessive force. Together the three friends must battle their way through the streets of London on a dangerous journey to bring back Claire’s sister!

Gameplay

The gameplay mechanics are sure to go down well with fans of the genre, giving players a vast array of moves and the ability to block, run, dodge, strike downed opponents, and even perform juggle combos! Each character has a unique feel and move set that the player will have to master.

Final Vendetta has a thumping soundtrack featuring brand new and exclusive tracks from Utah Saints, Featurecast and Krafty Kuts! The United Kingdom is known for its dance music scene and this electrifying soundtrack compliments all the action Final Vendetta has to offer in tremendous style.

Key Features:

Hardcore fighting action that pulls no punches.

Stunningly animated pixel art.

A thumping dance/techno soundtrack featuring exclusive tracks from Utah Saints and Featurecast.

One or two player co-op.

co-op. Three playable characters with varying fighting styles.

Six areas to battle your way through.

Classic beat ’em up gameplay with fresh mechanics.

Four exciting game modes: Arcade, Survival, Versus, and Boss Rush.

Arcade, Survival, Versus, and Boss Rush. Three difficulty settings.

Several unlockables.

Dozens of moves and combos to master.

An array of succulent street food to sample.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles