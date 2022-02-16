PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 65 - Sales

This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Global:

PS5: 17,803,598 Switch: 17,112,199 XSX|S: 12,529,743

Through the first 65 weeks available worldwide the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 0.69 million units units and is 5.27 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 4.58 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 65 weeks, the PS5 is in the lead. The PS5 has a 37.5 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 36.1 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 26.4 percent.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch US:

PS5: 6,658,686 Switch: 6,044,858 XSX|S: 5,995,683

Through the first 65 weeks available in the US the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 0.61 million units and is 0.66 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.05 million units.

The PS5 has sold 6.66 million in 65 weeks in the US, while the Switch sold 6.04 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 6.00 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 65 weeks, the Switch currently leads. The PS5 has a 35.6 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 32.3 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 32.1 percent.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Europe (64 weeks):

PS5: 6,728,775 Switch: 4,400,693 XSX|S: 3,795,918

The PlayStation 5 has been available for one week less than the Xbox Series X|S in Europe. After 64 weeks the PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 2.33 million units and is 2.93 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.60 million units.

The PS5 has sold 6.73 million in 64 weeks in Europe, while the Switch sold 4.40 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 3.80 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 64 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 45.1 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 29.5 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 25.4 percent.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Japan:

Switch: 4,330,570 PS5: 1,359,006 XSX|S: 144,159

Through the first 65 weeks available in Japan the Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by a wide margin. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 2.97 million units and is 4.19 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 1.21 million units.

The Switch has sold 4.33 million units in 65 weeks in Japan, while the PS5 has sold 1.36 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S 0.14 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 65 weeks, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 74.2 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 23.3 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 2.5 percent.

