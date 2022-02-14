Pokemon Legends: Arceus Tops the French Charts, Dying Light 2 Debuts - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 5, 2022, according to SELL.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS5) debuted in second place, while the PS4 version debuted in third place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in fourth place, while Mario Party Superstars (NS) fell from third to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Deluxe Edition Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Xbox Series X|S

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Deluxe Edition Forza Horizon 5

PS4 Dying Light 2 Stay Human FIFA 22 Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Deluxe Edition Xbox One FIFA 22 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Vanguard Nintendo Switch Pokemon Legends: Arceus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario Party Superstars Nintendo 3DS New Super Mario Bros. 2 Luigi's Mansion Pokemon Moon PC Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Deluxe Edition Dying Light 2 Stay Human Farming Simulator 22 A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

