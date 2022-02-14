Pokemon Legends: Arceus Tops the French Charts, Dying Light 2 Debuts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 666 Views
Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 5, 2022, according to SELL.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS5) debuted in second place, while the PS4 version debuted in third place.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in fourth place, while Mario Party Superstars (NS) fell from third to fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Deluxe Edition
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Xbox Series X|S
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Deluxe Edition
- Forza Horizon 5
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- FIFA 22
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Deluxe Edition
- FIFA 22
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Super Mario Bros. 2
- Luigi's Mansion
- Pokemon Moon
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Deluxe Edition
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- Farming Simulator 22
