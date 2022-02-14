PlatinumGames CEO Is Open to Being Acquired 'As Long As Our Freedom Was Still Respected' - News

PlatinumGames CEO Atsushi Inaba in an interview with VideoGamesChronicle was asked the consolidation in gaming including Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. He was also asked if Platinum would be interested in being acquired.

Inaba is open to PlatinumGames being acquired if he was given the same independence that Activision Blizzard is expected to keep once the Microsoft deal finalizes.

"The most important thing for us is to have the freedom to make the games that we want to make," said Inaba. "What I hear about the recent acquisitions, I don’t think Microsoft is going to start micromanaging Activision to where they take away all their freedom… I don’t think it’s going to be a relationship like that.

"I think there’s going to be a lot of mutual respect there and I think Activision will be able to continue doing what they do best. That’s also what’s most important to us at the end of the day, whatever form that takes for us and our company. So I would not turn anything down, as long as our freedom was still respected."

Inaba and vice president Hideki Kamiya did recently say they have a desire to to revisit the cancelled Xbox game, Scalebound, and to bring it back.

"Kamiya has always wanted to do Scalebound," said Inaba at the time. "So we’d like to have a proper discussion with Microsoft."

Kamiya added, "We did a lot of work on it, and it’s no use Microsoft keeping the game in its current form, so we’d like to do something about it (laughs). Phil! Let’s do it together!"

