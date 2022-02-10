Pokemon Legends Arceus Tops the Japanese Charts, Dying Light 2 Enters the Top 10 - Sales

Pokemon Legends: Arceus (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 359,064 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending February 6, 2022.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human (PS4) debuted in second place with sales of 24,160 units. The PlayStation 5 version debuted in sixth place with sales of 12,891 units.

Mario Party Superstars (NS) is in third place with sales of 17,503 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 13,908 units.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 13,448 units. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 11,661 units.

There are eight Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, one PlayStation 4 game, and one PlayStation 5 game.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 92,452 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 16,888 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 5,990 units, the 3DS sold 264 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 8 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 359,064 (1,783,721) [PS4] Dying Light 2: Stay Human (Spike Chunsoft, 02/04/22) – 24,160 (New) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 17,503 (850,695) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,908 (4,414,111) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 13,448 (4,753,245) [PS5] Dying Light 2: Stay Human (Spike Chunsoft, 02/04/22) – 12,891 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 11,661 (2,494,763) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,090 (2,505,168) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 8,586 (7,175,552) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7,286 (3,067,125)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 43,051 (1,120,339) Switch – 29,913 (17,957,209) Switch Lite – 19,488 (4,549,842) PlayStation 5 – 15,100 (1,143,690) Xbox Series X – 3,071 (80,054) Xbox Series S – 2,919 (61,970) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,788 (210,536) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 264 (1,181,570) PlayStation 4 – 8 (7,819,310)

