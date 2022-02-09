Microsoft Says it Will to Continue to Release Activision Blizzard Titles on PlayStation Consoles - News

Microsoft last month announced its plans to acquire Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. Following the announcement many wondered if future Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard would become Xbox console exclusives in the future.

Microsoft in a new statement has said it plans to honor any existing agreements Activision Blizzard has in place. Once the agreements have been finished the company still plans to release Call of Duty and other popular Activision Blizzard titles on PlayStation consoles.

The company is even interested in taking similar steps to release Activision Blizzard titles on "Nintendo’s successful platform."

"We also recognize that regulators may well have other important questions as they review our acquisition of Activision Blizzard," said Microsoft President and Vice Chair Brad Smith. "We’re committed to addressing every potential question, and we want to address publicly at the outset two such questions here.

"First, some commentators have asked whether we will continue to make popular content like Activision’s Call of Duty available on competing platforms like Sony’s PlayStation. The obvious concern is that Microsoft could make this title available exclusively on the Xbox console, undermining opportunities for Sony PlayStation users.

"To be clear, Microsoft will continue to make Call of Duty and other popular Activision Blizzard titles available on PlayStation through the term of any existing agreement with Activision. And we have committed to Sony that we will also make them available on PlayStation beyond the existing agreement and into the future so that Sony fans can continue to enjoy the games they love.

"We are also interested in taking similar steps to support Nintendo’s successful platform. We believe this is the right thing for the industry, for gamers and for our business."

Microsoft also announced new Open App Store principals that will "apply to the Microsoft Store on Windows and to the next-generation marketplaces we will build for games." The new principals are in part to address Microsoft's growing role as they start the regulatory approval of acquiring Activision Blizzard.

"Some may ask why today’s principles do not apply immediately and wholesale to the current Xbox console store," said Smith. "It’s important to recognize that emerging legislation is being written to address app stores on those platforms that matter most to creators and consumers: PCs, mobile phones and other general purpose computing devices.

"For millions of creators across a multitude of businesses, these platforms operate as gateways every day to hundreds of millions of people. These platforms have become essential to our daily work and personal lives; creators cannot succeed without access to them. Emerging legislation is not being written for specialized computing devices, like gaming consoles, for good reasons.

"Gaming consoles, specifically, are sold to gamers at a loss to establish a robust and viable ecosystem for game developers. The costs are recovered later through revenue earned in the dedicated console store.

"Nonetheless, we recognize that we will need to adapt our business model even for the store on the Xbox console. Beginning today, we will move forward to apply Principles 1 through 7 to the store on the Xbox console.

We’re committed to closing the gap on the remaining principles over time. In doing so, we will incorporate the spirit of new laws even beyond their scope, while moving forward in a way that protects the needs of game developers, gamers, and competitive and healthy game-console ecosystems.

"Ultimately, we believe that this principled approach will promote a more open app market and better serve our users and creators alike. And, in turn, they will help us build a bigger and better gaming business."

Read through Microsoft's new Open App Store principals below:

Quality, Safety, Security & Privacy

We will enable all developers to access our app store as long as they meet reasonable and transparent standards for quality and safety.

We will continue to protect the consumers and gamers who use our app store, ensuring that developers meet our standards for security.

We will continue to respect the privacy of consumers in our app stores, giving them controls to manage their data and how it is used.

Accountability

We will hold our own apps to the same standards we hold competing apps.

We will not use any non-public information or data from our app store to compete with developers’ apps.

Fairness and Transparency

We will treat apps equally in our app store without unreasonable preferencing or ranking of our apps or our business partners’ apps over others.

We will be transparent about rules for promotion and marketing in our app store and apply these consistently and objectively.

Developer Choice

We will not require developers in our app store to use our payment system to process in-app payments.

We will not require developers in our app store to provide more favorable terms in our app store than in other app stores.

We will not disadvantage developers if they choose to use a payment processing system other than ours or if they offer different terms and conditions in other app stores.

We will not prevent developers from communicating directly with their customers through their apps for legitimate business purposes, such as pricing terms and product or service offerings.

We also recognize that emerging legislation will apply new rules to companies that both run an app store and control the underlying operating system like Windows. Therefore, we are also committing today that:

We will continue to enable developers to choose whether they want to deliver their apps for Windows though our app store, from someone else’s store, or “sideloaded” directly from the internet.

We will continue to give developers timely access to information about the interoperability interfaces for Windows that our own apps use.

We will enable Windows users to use alternative app stores and third-party apps, including by changing default settings in appropriate categories.

