Forspoken Given M Rating by ESRB for Strong Language and Violence

posted 2 hours ago

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated Forspoken ahead of its May release. It was given an M rating for "Strong Language" and "Violence."

"This is an action role-playing game in which player assume the role of a woman (Frey) who finds herself teleported to a fantasy world," reads the ESRB rating for the game. "As players try to find their way home, they can explore and traverse terrain, interact with characters, and battle fantastical creatures.

"Players use a magical vambrace and other attacks (e.g., leach, disperse, tendril) to defeat zombie-like creatures and monsters in frenetic combat. Battles are accompanied by colorful effects, screen-shaking, and cries of pain.

"Cutscenes depict additional acts of violence: a character attempting to jump off a building; monsters killing civilians; a character held at gunpoint. The words “f**k” and “sh*t” are heard in the game."

Forspoken will launch for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store on May 24.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

