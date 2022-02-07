Jade Raymond's Haven Studio is Working on a 'Persistent and Evolving Online' Game for PS5 and PC - News

Canadian video game producer Jade Raymond in March 2021 announced the formation of a new independent studio, called Haven Entertainment, based in Montreal. The studio is working on a new original IP for PlayStation.

There was a report in July 2021 Haven is working on an exclusive game for the PS5 that is going to be an online service game, also known as a game-as-a-service (GaaS).

Jade Raymond and two other founders of Haven speaking with Le Devoir has revealed new information on the game.

Haven has tripled in size since it was announced in March 2021 and will continue to hire more employees over the coming months. The first game from the studio "will be a persistent and evolving online environment" for PS5 and PC.

"They finally asked us to do two, or even three, but we decided to focus on a first title to start," said Raymond.

Founder Paola Jouyaux added, "These environments are not just games, they are also social platforms for many players.

Raymond added speaking on the PS5, "Our ambition will be to push the technical capabilities of the console further.

"We will have the opportunity to work with people at Sony who are among the best in the world in their field. This will allow us to create the best quality games," said Jouyaux.

