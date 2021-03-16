Jade Raymond Opens New Independent Studio, Developing New IP for PlayStation - News

Canadian video game producer Jade Raymond has formed a new independent studio - Haven Entertainment - based in Montreal. She was the former executive in charge of Stadia Games and Entertainment before Google shut them down.

Raymond in a new PlayStation Blog post announced Haven Entertainment is developing a new original IP for PlayStation.

"As I took stock of my career over the last few years and started to think about what to do next, I came to a very simple conclusion: I need to get back to what I love doing most, and do so in a way that gives our team the freedom to explore, inspire, and create," Raymond said.

"And so today I’m announcing Haven, an independent studio where many of the talented game developers I have worked with for years (and love dearly!) are coming together to do what we are most passionate about. It’s time for us to refocus on GAMES in a place where we can practice our crafts without any barriers or impediments.

"We want to create worlds where players can escape, have fun, express themselves, and find community. We want to pour our passion into a project. We want to make something wondrous for people to experience. Because we believe in the power of games to bring joy to people’s lives. And Sony does, too. Their commitment to excellence is unmatched. It’s why I couldn’t be happier for their backing and support.

"Together, we want to create games that are a haven for players, and we want to build a studio that is a haven for developers. So, while we don’t have many details to announce today, I want the PlayStation community to know that Haven Studios is already hard at work on an unannounced IP. We can’t wait to show you more!"

