Dying Light 2 Has Already Surpassed 200,000 Concurrent Players on Steam - News

Developer Techland released Dying Light 2 Stay Human earlier today and it is already proving to be a success as it has already surpassed 200,000 concurrent players on Steam, according to SteamDB.

As of the time of this writing the game has reached a peak of 229,733 concurrent players and is likely to continue growing. Only 29 other games have ever had a higher peak.

The main story of the game will take about 20 hours to complete, while the main story and all of the side quests will take around 80 hours. The 500 hours to 100 percent the game includes all main and side quests, choices and endings, checking every place on the map, every dialogue and finding every collectible.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is available now on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

