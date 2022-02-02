Sony Plans to Launch Over 10 Live Service Games by 2026 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment earlier today released its financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. In the same week, Sony announced it is acquiring Destiny developer, Bungie, for $3.6 billion.

Bungie will remain "an independent subsidiary" of Sony Interactive Entertainment once the deal closes and it will remain a multiplatform studio and will have an option "to self-publish and reach players wherever they choose to play."

Sony in its earnings report did reveal that working closely with Bungie, PlayStation Studios plans to release over 10 live service games by 2026.

"Through close collaboration between Bungie and the PlayStation Studios, we aim to launch more than 10 live service games by the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026," reads the report from Sony.

"In addition, we view the deployment of our game IP on multiple platforms as a major growth opportunity for Sony, as has been evidenced by the success of the PC versions of God of War and other first party games.

"Through this acquisition, we intend to acquire new users and increase engagement on platforms other than PlayStation, which will enable us to significantly advance our long-term growth strategy of further expanding the ecosystem of our game business.

"Catalyzed by the acquisition of Bungie, we intend to accelerate the growth of our first party game software revenue, aiming to more than double the current amount by FY25."

Sony shipped 3.9 million PS5 consoles during the quarter to bring lifetime shipment figures to 17.3 million units.

