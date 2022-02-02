PS5 Ships 17.3 Million Units as of December 2021, PS4 Ships 116.8 Million - Sales

Sony Interactive Entertainment in its financial results announced it has shipped 17.3 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of December 31, 2021.

For reference, the PlayStation 4 had shipped 20.2 million units as of December 31, 2014. This puts the PS5 behind shipped PS4 units by 2.9 million units.

With 17.3 million PlayStation 5 consoles shipped through the end of December 2021 that means 3.9 million units were shipped from October to December. This is down from 4.5 million for the same quarter a year ago. Demand for the console remains well above what Sony is able to supply.

Sony shipped 0.2 million PlayStation 4 consoles for the quarter, which is down from 1.4 million for the same quarter a year ago. Lifetime PlayStation 4 shipments are currently at 116.8 million units.

There were a total of 92.7 million games sold on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for the quarter. This is down 11.5 million from 104.2 million during the same period a year earlier. Digital sales accounted for 62 percent of software sales.

There were 11.3 million first-party games sold across the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. This is down 7.7 million from 19.0 million first-party games sold a year ago.

The number of PlayStation Plus subscribers is now at 48.0 million, which is up 0.4 million from 47.4 million from the same quarter a year ago. There were 111 million monthly active users.

Sony's Game & Network Services Segment for the quarter ending December 31, 2021, reported revenue decreased 7.9 percent year-over-year to 813.3 billion yen ($7.09 billion), while operating income increased 15.0 percent to 92.8 billion yen ($0.81 billion).

"Sales are expected to be lower than the October forecast due to an expected decrease in PlayStation 5 hardware unit sales, primarily due to shortages in the supply of components, especially semiconductors," reads a statement from Sony.

"Operating income is expected to be higher than the October forecast due to an expected decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses."

Sony expects to ship 11.5 million PS5 consoles for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. This would put expected PS5 shipment numbers at 2 million for the quarter ending March 31.

