Analyst: Microsoft Can Expect 'Increasing Regulatory Scrutiny' Over Activision Blizzard Acquisition - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,107 Views
Microsoft announced last week it is acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. This is by far the biggest acquisition in video game history.
GlobalData's Principal Analyst for the Thematic Research David Bicknell via GamingBolt has stated that there is greater scrutiny now with tech acquisitions and getting the deal finalized is expected to "dominate the narrative."
"Tech acquisitions are now under increasing regulatory scrutiny, so getting the biggest deal in tech history past the regulators will increasingly dominate the narrative around Microsoft," said Bicknell.
He added, "Although the Nuance deal has been cleared in the EU and US, it has yet to be cleared by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, and a decision on a further investigation may not come until March 2022.
"Microsoft can expect even greater regulatory scrutiny for its massive Activision-Blizzard deal and constant chatter about the possible outcome. It will be expected to provide a running commentary on the deal’s progress, just as Nvidia has over its protracted pursuit of Arm."
The deal isn't expect to close until Microsoft's fiscal year 2023. Microsoft has pointed out the acquisition will only make them the third largest gaming company in-terms of revenue after Sony and Tencent.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I definitely don't think there should be any regulatory issue here, but I think there's a good chance that there will be. Beating up on Big tech is a popular political issue right now. This is going to be a very tight election year in the US, and I think there's a good chance that Democrats jump on the "break up big tech" bandwagon to gain favor with voters.
Incidentally, I was thinking about this earlier today..... With the change in Phil Spencer's title to CEO of Microsoft gaming, things are set up such that Microsoft could spin off their gaming unit, which would include Activision Blizzard, If regulators balk at Microsoft bulking up even further with this acquisition.
Note that spinning off the company does not mean they can't continue to own a big chunk of it. I have no idea if this is Microsoft's thinking or not, but I don't think it's outside the realm of possibility that they have this option there as a backup plan. Considering the way that they're trying to position the gaming business, I think they have to be able to bulk up with more developers. So, if regulators aren't going to let them do it, maybe they think the next best thing is to spin the gaming arm off so that it can continue to grow.
Activision is such a small fish in the vast gaming landscape, regardless of how big it is, that regulation won't touch this. Add the fact that it is only one IP in a much larger landscape than that which seems to be causing people to speculate regulation in the first place, and the idea that anyone wpuld bother blocking this becomes even more nonsensical.
With this amount of money involved, any deal will get an insane amount of regulatory scrutiny. I immediately think of all the flack Disney was getting by politicians and regulators when they agreed to buy Fox.
It would be one thing if this deprived another American console company from having access to these games. But it doesn't. Sony and Nintendo are Japanese companies. If people want to play these games then they will be more likely to buy an Xbox or PC rather than a Nintendo or PlayStation device (which are both non-American-owned companies).
People can hate on MS all they want, and I generally don't like one company ruling anything either, but in this case there already isn't any other American major console maker and this will only increase the purchases of American products and decrease the purchases of foreign products. None of that should raise red flags from a government point of view.
If other American companies had major consoles this would absolutely be a problem but they don't. This will keep more dollars inside the US and reduce the trade deficit.
If Microsoft was only a video game company I could see that argument. Microsoft is the 2nd biggest company in the world without Activision/Blizzard. Depending on the stock market some days they are the biggest company in the world just a few months back. Congress wants to tear some of these big companies apart, so for example of Microsoft the video game company would be an entirely different company/stock from the Microsoft office/pads company.
An opinion I would expect from an American.
It is better for any nation to keep as much money in their borders as possible. So yes, as an American, I have a perspective that wants to eliminate trade deficit. Our money is leaving the country at a faster rate than we are making money off selling foreign goods, mostly to China. Any amount we can cut back on that, or prevent it from further happening, is good. If a foreign company bought out Activision/Blizzard, then a lot of that annual profit will leave America for good and be reinvested in foreign economies. Not all, but a good amount of it.
It is not stupid or selfish to want to reduce one's national trade deficit. If we don't address it now, our grand kids will be paying the price.
Funny that you’re getting downvoted here for a logical stance.
Also this doesn’t even make MS the biggest publisher in the industry, and they’ll still release the games on other platforms.
This is just console warrior dreams that there will be any regulatory issues.