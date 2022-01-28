Analyst: Microsoft Can Expect 'Increasing Regulatory Scrutiny' Over Activision Blizzard Acquisition - News

posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft announced last week it is acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. This is by far the biggest acquisition in video game history.

GlobalData's Principal Analyst for the Thematic Research David Bicknell via GamingBolt has stated that there is greater scrutiny now with tech acquisitions and getting the deal finalized is expected to "dominate the narrative."

"Tech acquisitions are now under increasing regulatory scrutiny, so getting the biggest deal in tech history past the regulators will increasingly dominate the narrative around Microsoft," said Bicknell.

He added, "Although the Nuance deal has been cleared in the EU and US, it has yet to be cleared by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, and a decision on a further investigation may not come until March 2022.

"Microsoft can expect even greater regulatory scrutiny for its massive Activision-Blizzard deal and constant chatter about the possible outcome. It will be expected to provide a running commentary on the deal’s progress, just as Nvidia has over its protracted pursuit of Arm."

The deal isn't expect to close until Microsoft's fiscal year 2023. Microsoft has pointed out the acquisition will only make them the third largest gaming company in-terms of revenue after Sony and Tencent.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

