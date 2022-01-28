Cancelled Star Wars 1313 Boba Fett Gameplay Leaked - News

Star Wars 1313 was a highly anticipated game when it was shown at E3 2012. However, the game would eventually get cancelled.

Up until now only the premiere trailer for the game was available. However, YouTube channel The Vault has posted never-before-scene gameplay footage of Boba Fett. The gameplay feature Boba Fett walking through some streets of a city before he gives chase to two characters.

View the Boba Fett gameplay below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

