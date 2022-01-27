Nintendo Switch Best-Selling Console in Europe in 2021, PS5 in 2nd and Xbox Series X|S in 3rd - Sales

/ 681 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

There were 7.1 million game consoles sold and 170 million games sold in Europe in 2021, according to latest data from GSD and posted by GamesIndustry.

The 7.1 million game consoles sold in Europe includes data from Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. This does mean the UK, Germany, and other countries in Europe are missing in the data.

The amount of hardware sales were up over 20 percent compared to 2020. Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Europe as sales dropped six percent year-over-year. Switch sales were up in Denmark, Finland, Italy and Sweden, while it was down in the rest of Europe.

The PlayStation 5 was second best-selling console in Europe, followed by the Xbox Series X|S in third. The PS5 and Xbox Series X had severe shortages throughout the year.

There were 170 million games sold in the covered regions in Europe from GSD. This is a drop of 9.5 percent compared to 2020. However, compared to 2019, software sales were up 12.3 percent.

FIFA 22 was the best-selling game in Europe last year with sales more than double that of second place - Grand Theft Auto V. Sales for the game are up 17 percent compared to FIFA 21.

Grand Theft Auto V sales were down just 20 percent compared to 2020. FIFA 21 came in third place. Call of Duty: Vanguard was the next release on the charts. It debuted in fourth place with sales down 34 percent compared to 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe took fifth place with sales down nine percent year-over-year.

If sales for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl were combined it would have been in fifth place. However, Nintendo has the sales for the games split and does not share digital sales.

New releases in 2021 only accounted for 29 percent for all games sold in Europe last year.

Top 20 Games in Europe in 2021, according to GSD (Digital + Physical)

Position Title 1 FIFA 22 (EA) 2 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 3 FIFA 21 (EA) 4 Call of Duty: Vanguard (Activision Blizzard) 5 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 6 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 7 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Nintendo)* 8 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Activision Blizzard) 9 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft) 10 Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony) 11 Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)* 12 F1 2021 (EA/Codemasters) 13 Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft) 14 Minecraft: Switch Edition (Nintendo/Mojang)* 15 Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (Nintendo)* 16 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) 17 Resident Evil Village (Capcom) 18 Battlefield 2042 (EA) 19 Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo)* 20 Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo)*

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Big Ben Interactive, Capcom, Electronic Arts, Focus Home Interactive, Just For Games, Koch Media, Konami, Microids, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Strelka, Take-Two, Tinybull, Ubisoft, UsTwo, Walt Disney, Warner Bros and Wizards of the Coast. Nintendo and Bethesda are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, , Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, UAE and United Kingdom. Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories and wallet card sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles