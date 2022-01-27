Mario Party Superstars Tops the Japanese Charts - Sales

Mario Party Superstars (NS) has taken first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 20,340 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending January 23, 2022.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (NS) is in second place with sales of 13,696 units. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in third place with sales of 13,347 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 13,340 units.

Minecraft (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 9,892 units. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 9,257 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 7,668 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 77,219 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 18,857 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,627 units, the 3DS sold 325 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 14 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 20,340 (814,023) [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 13,696 (2,468,151) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 13,347 (4,726,811) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,340 (4,387,139) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,892 (2,485,415) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 9,257 (7,158,271) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7,668 (3,052,106) [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 6,994 (230,422) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 6,948 (2,577,427) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 5,301 (911,313)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 36,534 (1,030,341) Switch – 27,609 (17,894,965) Switch Lite – 13,076 (4,510,554) PlayStation 5 – 15,729 (1,106,719) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,128 (207,280) Xbox Series X – 1,620 (75,885) Xbox Series S – 1,007 (58,453) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 325 (1,181,039) PlayStation 4 – 14 (7,819,291)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

