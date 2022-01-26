Rumor: EA Done Developing Star Wars Games After Upcoming Respawn Titles - News

by, posted 9 hours ago

Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm Games this week announced new games set in the Star Wars galaxy in development by Respawn Entertainment. These titles include the next entry in the action-adventure Star Wars Jedi series, a first-person shooter, and newly formed studio Bit Reactor working on a strategy game.

GamesBeat Jeff Grubb in a new post claims that EA is done developing Star Wars once these three games release.

DICE is too busy fixing Battlefield 2042 and is also focused on the Battlefield franchise going forward. EA does want to have a focus on its own IPs like Mass Effect, Dead Space, Dragon Age, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

