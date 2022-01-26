By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Rumor: EA Done Developing Star Wars Games After Upcoming Respawn Titles

by William D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 801 Views

Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm Games this week announced new games set in the Star Wars galaxy in development by Respawn Entertainment. These titles include the next entry in the action-adventure Star Wars Jedi series, a first-person shooter, and newly formed studio Bit Reactor working on a strategy game.

GamesBeat Jeff Grubb in a new post claims that EA is done developing Star Wars once these three games release.

DICE is too busy fixing Battlefield 2042 and is also focused on the Battlefield franchise going forward. EA does want to have a focus on its own IPs like Mass Effect, Dead Space, Dragon Age, and more.

Dulfite (9 hours ago)

And the whole industry rejoices!

Battle pass 1/2 were never as good, proportionally compared to the originals.

Squadrons was fun, but Rogue Squadron 4 would have been much more appreciated by the fans.

Jedi Fallen Order was decent, but the world felt so empty and lifeless.

And I'm mostly displeased about how much they didn't do with the IP since getting exclusivity.

dane007 Dulfite (8 hours ago)

I actually loved fallen jedi. There was so much to do and the combat was good. For me it was just as empty as the horizon game.

method114 dane007 (2 hours ago)

Yea I liked Jedi fallen order as well.

scrapking Dulfite (1 hour ago)

"Battle pass 1/2 were never as good, proportionally compared to the originals."

Battle pass? Do you mean Battlefront?

Dulfite scrapking (1 hour ago)

Joke

Head

Chazore (8 hours ago)

I liked Battlefront 2 and that was about it for me in terms of EA SW games, so I can't say I'll miss EA making any more of them.

That being said, I do still love the old RTS SW game they made, Empire at War. Pity they don't care much for RTS these days, because a new SW RTS would have been nice to see.

scrapking Chazore (1 hour ago)

They did say one of the three new games would be a strategy game, so there's hope. I also like "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" on the original Xbox (and other systems of its era) which was a vehicle combat game with light strategy elements based around controlling points on the map.

2zosteven (8 hours ago)

YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!

DonFerrari (8 hours ago)

For me that is good news, the least EA touches the least they tarnish.

scrapking (1 hour ago)

Then... why do these three, if you've already decided you want to focus on your own IP?

S.Peelman (3 hours ago)

One can only hope. "Upcoming games" is already too many.

ClassicGamingWizzz (5 hours ago)

Rumour straight from jeff scrub asshole

