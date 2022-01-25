Blizzard Developing New Survival IP for Console and PC - News

Blizzard Entertainment announced it is developing a survival game based on a new IP for console and PC.

"Blizzard is embarking on our next quest," reads the news post from Blizzard. "We are going on a journey to a whole new universe, home to a brand-new survival game for PC and console. A place full of heroes we have yet to meet, stories yet to be told, and adventures yet to be lived. A vast realm of possibility, waiting to be explored."

"For thirty years, Blizzard has been creating universes for millions of players around the globe," Blizzard added. "This requires a diverse team of developers willing to lend their voices, to listen and to be heard. That is our mission."

Blizzard has 11 job openings for the unannounced survival game. There are five openings for artists, two for designers, and four for engineers.

