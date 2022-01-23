Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 is 86 GB in the US, 96 GB in Europe - News

Guerrilla Games 's Horizon Forbidden West is less than a month away from launch and Twitter account PlayStation Game Size has provided the file size for the game on the PlayStation 5.

The upcoming game in the US on the PS5 comes in at 85.913 GB and in Europe it is 96.350 GB. The file size for the game in Japan has yet to be posted. The figure doesn't include day one updates.

Horizon Forbidden West will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18.

