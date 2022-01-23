Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 is 86 GB in the US, 96 GB in Europe - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 527 Views
Guerrilla Games 's Horizon Forbidden West is less than a month away from launch and Twitter account PlayStation Game Size has provided the file size for the game on the PlayStation 5.
The upcoming game in the US on the PS5 comes in at 85.913 GB and in Europe it is 96.350 GB. The file size for the game in Japan has yet to be posted. The figure doesn't include day one updates.
Horizon Forbidden West will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18.
🚨 Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) (Reminder)— PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) January 22, 2022
⬛ Still Without Update
🟦 All Regions Size
🟪 US : 85.913 GB
🟩 EU : 96.350 GB
🟥 JP : TBD , Still Not Added to database
🟨 #PS5 #HorizonForbiddenWest https://t.co/qcdbzilesj pic.twitter.com/SiS552csVs
Extra languages included in the EU version by default, I'm guessing?
That's a hell of a lot of language data
Apparently the EU version comes with English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Russian, all spoken with localized voice casts. Considering the first game was pretty big and this one is likely even bigger I'm guessing there are quite alot of hours of dialogue per language.
Probably. Someone should come up with a neat way to avoid downloading all the languages one doesn't need. For example, for me English is enough; I don't care about French, German, etc. Wouldn't make a huge difference but ever 'little' bit helps.