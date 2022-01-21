Shenmue the Animation Premieres February 5 - News

posted 5 hours ago

Adult Swim and Crunchyroll announced Shenmue the Animation will premiere on February 5.

The first Shenmue game released for the Sega Dreamcast on December 29, 1999. Shenmue the Animation is a 13 episode series that will follow "Ryo on his journey to become the ultimate martial artist and avenge his father’s death."

View the official trailer below:

