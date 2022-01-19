Sony Stock Prices Drop Following Microsoft Acquisition of Activision Blizzard - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 1,023 Views
Microsoft made a huge splash this week with the announcement it is acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. This is the by far the biggest acquisition in video game and Microsoft history.
While nothing is certain yet, a person familiar with Microsoft's thinking says the plan is keep releasing some of Activision Blizzard's games on PlayStation consoles, but will make some Xbox console exclusives.
Since the announcement on Tuesday morning, Sony's stock price has dropped by around 10 percent. This is the biggest amount since October 2008 and wiped out about $20 billion in Sony's market value.
While it isn't certain the Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard is the reason for the drop or not, experts suggest it is one of the reasons.
Once the deal is complete Activision Blizzard will report to the CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer and will bring as many Activision Blizzard titles to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass as possible.
Stock prices are just gut level reactions. They're not a great predictor of long term prospects. After the Switch debut, Nintendo's stock price dropped by a similar margin, and we know how that turned out. A bit early for the Sony doomed reactions.
Investors, especially in these kinds of companies, tend not to like uncertainty. So, uncertainty about the future of some of the biggest franchises on Playstation will cause a drop. If you think that Microsoft is going to keep releasing things like COD and Overwatch on Sony consoles, might not be a bad time to place a bet on Sony.
Think it's safe to say that Sony is not having a good day.
-UNDERSTATEMENT OF THE YEAR NINJA APPROVED-
To some extent this is an overreaction, but to some extent it’s not. Think of the 5 major platform holders in the game space right now
Google
Apple
Microsoft
Sony
Nintendo
Google and Apple own the major mobile storefronts. Microsoft functionally is PC gaming now, and also will be establishing a major presence on mobile. Nintendo has timeless, cross-continental IP and also a massive presence on mobile.
Sony is boxed into console with no obvious way out at the moment. Console is a stagnant market that is basically only relevant in mature markets like North America, Europe, and Japan. They are in by far the worst position to expand into developing markets.
Adorable how you pretend to comprehend anything going on, definition of an armchair analyst. Console a stagnant market?? What now? Its literally the opposite, its never been stronger and continues to grow exponentially each generation. You see literal proof of this in the fact everyone on the planet wants a PS5, even their dogs.
Also Sony also has a HUGE presence on mobile. You know they own Fate Grand Order? One of the biggest mobile games on the planet.
The combined sales of Xbox and PlayStation for the past 3 console generations have been stagnant or in decline. That’s not a coincidence, that’s a trend. Meager growth in console sales in the developing world have not been enough to offset losses in the developed world.
The console market is basically fully mature, and we have seen 0 evidence the console market can support more than 300 million devices combined. This is a 25 year trend.
Game players in emerging markets are playing on mobile phones and on Internet cafe PCs
I think it's adorable that you believe Sony has a "Huge" mobile presence... And you just use one big game as any proof of that lol. Sony is not a big player in mobile (yet) i... Not sure how you are getting to this. We are talking about revenues here not "they have a big game, so they are huge in that market..."
Sony has a huge presence in gaming (second in market), but not specifically in mobile :)
ON the news of the purchase, was said that with this purchase MS becomes the third largest publisher, behind Sony and Tecent.
That is kinda expected, a new of this size will have ripple effects and doubts about the impact so a drop in stock prices is normal.
Rewarding Activision CEO and other shareholders while punishing Sony just for not spending 70billion because reasons. Stock market is weird.
Big drop. But to be fair, MS stock dropped as well. In fact, a lot of companies did yesterday.
I dipped my little toe in some Sony stock today. I might dip in a little more as we see how things shake out here in the next day or two. Sony will see a nice bump if any rumors of regulatory problems, or other complications with the deal come about.
Regardless of any of that, while yhis deal is definitely bad for Sony, it's far from an immediate death sentence. Sony is in fine shape for the short and medium term.
Well in a few years Sony will have less third party support than Nintendo if Microsoft will keep on buying major publishers. Let's go for EA and Ubisoft next year. Nintendo could buy Sega, Temko and Atlus. Leaving Sony with nothing. Let's see if Sony can also become as self sufficient as Nintendo, when it comes to software.
Good time to buy :) When Apple or someone similar will announce the acquisition, you'll get a pretty nice premium!
I was going to thumb you down but decided against it. The stock holder side of me does love more money, but the video game part of me would hate it...and I'm a fan of Apple.
That's okay :) I actually bought some stock today. I mean, even if this does not happen, I think it is a good time to buy.
I'm not an Apple fan, but I really think that it would be amazing to be honest. Apple + Sony would make an amazing team. But yah, people will downvote, did not expect anything else ahah :)