Sony Stock Prices Drop Following Microsoft Acquisition of Activision Blizzard - News

/ 1,023 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft made a huge splash this week with the announcement it is acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. This is the by far the biggest acquisition in video game and Microsoft history.

While nothing is certain yet, a person familiar with Microsoft's thinking says the plan is keep releasing some of Activision Blizzard's games on PlayStation consoles, but will make some Xbox console exclusives.

Since the announcement on Tuesday morning, Sony's stock price has dropped by around 10 percent. This is the biggest amount since October 2008 and wiped out about $20 billion in Sony's market value.

While it isn't certain the Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard is the reason for the drop or not, experts suggest it is one of the reasons.

Once the deal is complete Activision Blizzard will report to the CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer and will bring as many Activision Blizzard titles to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass as possible.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles