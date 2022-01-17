Registration to Purchase a PS5 Directly from Sony is Now Open

Q. Who will be selected to receive an invitation and when will I know if I’ve been selected?

A. If you are selected, we will contact you via email with the date, time and instructions for your opportunity to purchase a PS5 console. Registering does not guarantee that you will receive an invite.

Q. If I receive an invitation, am I guaranteed to be able to order a PS5 console?

A. No, your purchase window is open for a limited time only and while supplies last. Check your personal invitation for details for the date/time of your purchase window.

Q. Can I reserve more than one PS5 console?

A. Due to limited quantities and high demand, we will be limiting transactions to one PS5 console or one PS5 Digital Edition console per PSN ID per household.

Q. What payment options are available?

A. We accept payment via the following methods: US: MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and Klarn

UK: Visa, Mastercard and Maestr

Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg: Visa and Mastercar

France: Visa, Mastercard and Carte Bancaire We will update this page as more payment options are made available. Q. What if I receive a “Sold Out” message? We accept payment via the following methods:

A. All available PS5 consoles have been purchased. Invitation offer is valid while supplies last.



Q. I currently reside outside of the countries that direct.playstation.com is available in. If invited, can I still purchase a PlayStation 5 Console, game disc or accessory?