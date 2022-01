Registration to Purchase a PS5 Directly from Sony is Now Open - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has opened up the ability to register for a chance to purchase a PlayStation 5 console directly from PlayStation.

There will be a limited number of PS5 consoles available for customers in the US, UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

"We will have a limited amount of PS5 Consoles available for customers to purchase direct from PlayStation," reads the registration page. "If selected, we will contact you via email with instructions and details."

You can register on the official PlayStation website here.

Read an FAQ on the registration below:

Q. Who will be selected to receive an invitation and when will I know if I’ve been selected? A. If you are selected, we will contact you via email with the date, time and instructions for your opportunity to purchase a PS5 console. Registering does not guarantee that you will receive an invite. Q. If I receive an invitation, am I guaranteed to be able to order a PS5 console? A. No, your purchase window is open for a limited time only and while supplies last. Check your personal invitation for details for the date/time of your purchase window. Q. Can I reserve more than one PS5 console? A. Due to limited quantities and high demand, we will be limiting transactions to one PS5 console or one PS5 Digital Edition console per PSN ID per household. Q. What payment options are available? A. We accept payment via the following methods: US: MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and Klarn

UK: Visa, Mastercard and Maestr

Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg: Visa and Mastercar

France: Visa, Mastercard and Carte Bancaire We will update this page as more payment options are made available. Q. What if I receive a “Sold Out” message? We accept payment via the following methods: A. All available PS5 consoles have been purchased. Invitation offer is valid while supplies last.

Q. I currently reside outside of the countries that direct.playstation.com is available in. If invited, can I still purchase a PlayStation 5 Console, game disc or accessory? A. If you receive an invite, you may place an order as long as the direct.playstation.com site you are ordering from delivers to the country of your chosen delivery address. See the Delivery & Tracking FAQ on direct.playstation.com US:

You will need an account for PlayStation Network registered in the US and a valid payment method.



Europe:

You will need an account for PlayStation Network registered to a country in Europe, Africa, The Middle East, Oceania, India or Russia, and a valid payment method.



Please note that any orders that contain a delivery address located in a country that direct.playstation.com does not deliver to will be cancelled. Q. Can I register more than once? A. Registering more than once will not increase your opportunity of being selected. If you receive an invite, you may place an order as long as the direct.playstation.com site you are ordering from delivers to the country of your chosen delivery address. See the Delivery & Tracking FAQ on direct.playstation.com

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

