Registration to Purchase a PS5 Directly from Sony is Now Open - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 50 minutes ago / 251 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has opened up the ability to register for a chance to purchase a PlayStation 5 console directly from PlayStation.
There will be a limited number of PS5 consoles available for customers in the US, UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.
"We will have a limited amount of PS5 Consoles available for customers to purchase direct from PlayStation," reads the registration page. "If selected, we will contact you via email with instructions and details."
You can register on the official PlayStation website here.
Read an FAQ on the registration below:
- US: MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and Klarn
- UK: Visa, Mastercard and Maestr
- Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg: Visa and Mastercar
- France: Visa, Mastercard and Carte Bancaire
We will update this page as more payment options are made available.
Q. What if I receive a “Sold Out” message?
Q. I currently reside outside of the countries that direct.playstation.com is available in. If invited, can I still purchase a PlayStation 5 Console, game disc or accessory?
US:
You will need an account for PlayStation Network registered in the US and a valid payment method.
Europe:
You will need an account for PlayStation Network registered to a country in Europe, Africa, The Middle East, Oceania, India or Russia, and a valid payment method.
Please note that any orders that contain a delivery address located in a country that direct.playstation.com does not deliver to will be cancelled.
Q. Can I register more than once?
A. Registering more than once will not increase your opportunity of being selected.
I wish more companies would sell their stuff in the way Apple does it with their products on their site. For high demand items it’s limited quantity per customer, but if you want something you just log in with your Apple account, buy the thing, and you are automatically put in a line. You are given an estimate of when they will have your item ready, and then it just ships when they have it for you.
No drops, no fighting bots, no sitting in a checkout queue for half an hour only to be told it’s out of stock when you finally get through, no waiting for an “opportunity” to make a purchase. You just buy the product and you get your spot in line guaranteed.