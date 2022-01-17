Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Retakes 1st on the French Charts - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) races up one spot to take first place on the French charts for week 1, 2022, according to SELL.

Mario Party Superstars (NS), Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS), and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (NS) are all up one spot to second, third, and fourth, respectively.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Spider-Man: Miles Morales Call of Duty: Vanguard

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 5 Halo Infinite Call of Duty: Vanguard

PS4

FIFA 22
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

Xbox One

FIFA 22
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Battlefield 2042

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Party Superstars
Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo 3DS

Animal Crossing: New Leaf
Super Mario Maker
Super Mario 3D Land

PC

Farming Simulator 22
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Microsoft Flight Simulator

