Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the Swiss Charts in 1st Week of 2022 - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has remained in first place Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 1st week of 2022.

FIFA 22 and Mario Party Superstars trade places and are in second and third, respectively. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remained in fourth place and Minecraft climbs up three spots to fifth place.

There are a total of seven Nintendo Switch games in the top 10 and three multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 1, 2022: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 22 Mario Party Superstars Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Minecraft Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ring Fit Adventure New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Just Dance 2022

