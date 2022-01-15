God of War (2018) for PC Hits New Steam Record for a PlayStation Studios Title - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 315 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sony Santa Monica Studio released the PC version of God of War (2018) yesterday via Steam and Epic Games Store.
The game in its first day available reached a peak of 49,411 concurrent players on Steam and now as of this writing it has reached a new peak of 64,591 players, according to SteamDB.
This is enough to set a new record for a PlayStation Studios game released on Steam. The previous record was set by Horizon Zero Dawn, which peaked at 56,557 concurrent players.
Senior manager of technical production Matt DeWald in a recent interview announced PC port of the game has been in development for two years.
"I actually play most of the time on mouse and keyboard now just because I’ve been working on it for two years, and it’s just been my default," said DeWald at the time. "It feels super natural to me to play it on mouse and keyboard."
God of War (2018) was previously only available on the PlayStation 4.
Day and date for Sony’s single player flagship titles is probably still not going to happen, and if it does it’s probably a generation or two away. But I think it’s clear now they are never going to reverse course on eventually porting games to PC. There is simply too much money on the table.
Sony is probably aware they have reached their market share ceiling and the remaining people that don’t have a PlayStation are probably never going to buy one, for whatever reason (large numbers of PC players will never buy any console, for example). They don’t lose anything selling software to those types of people