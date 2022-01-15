God of War (2018) for PC Hits New Steam Record for a PlayStation Studios Title - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sony Santa Monica Studio released the PC version of God of War (2018) yesterday via Steam and Epic Games Store.

The game in its first day available reached a peak of 49,411 concurrent players on Steam and now as of this writing it has reached a new peak of 64,591 players, according to SteamDB.

This is enough to set a new record for a PlayStation Studios game released on Steam. The previous record was set by Horizon Zero Dawn, which peaked at 56,557 concurrent players.

Senior manager of technical production Matt DeWald in a recent interview announced PC port of the game has been in development for two years.

"I actually play most of the time on mouse and keyboard now just because I’ve been working on it for two years, and it’s just been my default," said DeWald at the time. "It feels super natural to me to play it on mouse and keyboard."

God of War (2018) was previously only available on the PlayStation 4.

