God of War (2018) for PC Has Been in Development for 2 Years - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 277 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sony Santa Monica Studio will release the PC version of God of War (2018) via Steam and Epic Games Store today.
Senior manager of technical production Matt DeWald on the game in an interview with GameInformer revealed the PC port of the game has been in development for two years.
"I actually play most of the time on mouse and keyboard now just because I’ve been working on it for two years, and it’s just been my default," said DeWald. "It feels super natural to me to play it on mouse and keyboard."
DeWald was asked how he felt people playing the PC version with an Xbox controller and he said it is "awesome."
"We even put in all the glyphs for you so you don’t get confused by the button press," he continued. "Yeah, we have no problems with that. You can even use a Switch controller here as well. You can definitely use any of the third-party controllers. We tried to add as many options as possible because why limit people who want to play the game?"
That's a crazy time to port it over but I'm sure the wait will be worth it for those who haven't yet had a chance to check out GOW.
For those a little apprehensive about the GOW franchise I strongly urge you to check this game out. It was probably one of the best games to come out of last gen IMO and is a great example of breathing new life into an established franchise.
After you play it I'm sure you'll see why so many are excited for the soon to be released sequel.
-POOOOOOOOORRRRRTTTTT!!! NINJA APPROVED-
Why does it take to port? I would understand if the system the port was going to was weaker than PS4, but this is PC we are talking about.
they wanted a premium PC feature set and that can take some time. One example of this is ultra wide support, which took a lot of developer input to get running properly because the PS4 doesn’t support ultra wide and a lot of the panning camera shots were originally made without ultra wide in mind.
This was a very high effort porting job and it shows
I imagine it may have been a small focused team, otherwise it would had impacted Ragnarok or the new IP from Cory
Damn, so the time it took to port this game takes almost as long to develop a new game.