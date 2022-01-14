God of War (2018) for PC Has Been in Development for 2 Years - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sony Santa Monica Studio will release the PC version of God of War (2018) via Steam and Epic Games Store today.

Senior manager of technical production Matt DeWald on the game in an interview with GameInformer revealed the PC port of the game has been in development for two years.

"I actually play most of the time on mouse and keyboard now just because I’ve been working on it for two years, and it’s just been my default," said DeWald. "It feels super natural to me to play it on mouse and keyboard."

DeWald was asked how he felt people playing the PC version with an Xbox controller and he said it is "awesome."

"We even put in all the glyphs for you so you don’t get confused by the button press," he continued. "Yeah, we have no problems with that. You can even use a Switch controller here as well. You can definitely use any of the third-party controllers. We tried to add as many options as possible because why limit people who want to play the game?"

