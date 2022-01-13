Some Xbox 360 Halo Games Servers are Shutting Down Today - News

343 Industries is shutting down the Xbox 360 game servers for Halo games today. The games can still be played, however, the online services will no longer be available.

The affected Xbox 360 Halo games include Halo: Reach, Halo 4, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Spartan Assault, and Halo Wars.

Only the Xbox 360 versions of these games will be shutting down. The games in Halo: The Master Chief Collection are not affected by this.

Check out the chart below on how each Xbox 360 Halo game will be affected by the servers shutting down.

Read details on the servers shutting down below:

FEATURES THAT WILL CONTINUE TO BE AVAILABLE PER GAME

Halo: Reach – Campaign, Firefight, Custom games, Forge, Splitscreen, Local Area Networking (LAN), Online squads, support will vary for Achievements

Halo 4 – Campaign, Spartan ops, Custom games, Forge, Splitscreen, LAN, Online squads, support will vary for Achievements.

Halo 3 – Campaign, Custom games, Forge, Splitscreen, LAN, Online squads, Service record, Player customization, support will vary for Achievements.

Halo 3: ODST – Campaign, Firefight, Splitscreen, LAN, Online squads, Service record, and Player customization.

Halo: CE Anniversary – Campaign, Splitscreen and LAN

Halo: Spartan Assault – Campaign, Online Squads, and Matchmaking

Halo Wars – Campaign, Online Squads, and Matchmaking

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

WILL BACKWARDS COMPATIBLE VERSIONS OF THESE GAMES ON XBOX ONE AND XBOX SERIES X|S BE AFFECTED?

Yes, if you are using the backwards compatibility features of a newer console to play 360 games you will be affected. The underling software is still the original Xbox 360 content and relies on legacy online services for some functions.

WHICH ACHIEVEMENTS WILL NO LONGER WORK?

Only Achievements that depend on game servers will be affected. The types of achievements that will no longer be available are:

Achievements that require matchmaking

Achievements based on challenges

Legacy Avatar awards tied to certain in-game activities

WILL HALO WAYPOINT CONTINUE TO SHOW STATS FOR THE AFFECTED GAMES?

Halo Waypoint's Legacy Service Records will not reflect actions or progress made after January 13, 2022. These Service Records will still be available to view but they will not receive any service updates or new features after Xbox 360 services are disabled. Halo Support will not be able to troubleshoot inaccurate Xbox 360 stats or Legacy Service Records.

WILL HALO WARS: DEFINITIVE EDITION BE AFFECTED?

Halo Wars: DE (on Xbox One and PC) will not be impacted.

WHICH GAMES ARE AVAILABLE IN HALO: THE MASTER CHIEF COLLECTION?

Online services will continue to be available for MCC. It contains the following games:

Halo: Reach

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary

Halo 3

Halo 3: ODST

Halo 4

