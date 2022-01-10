Rust Sales Top 12 Million Units, Over 1.1 Million DLC Packs Sold - Sales

Facepunch Studios in a new post on Steam announced the multiplayer survival game, Rust, has sold over 12 million units, while over 1.1 million DLC packs have been sold.

"2021 was an exceptional year for Rust in almost all regards, after 8 years of continuous development Rust has gone from strength to strength," reads the update from Facepunch Studios. "In 2021 Rust blew up on Twitch, we saw record-high player counts, released Voice Props DLC Pack, World revamp, missions, freight trains, underwater labs, gestures, submarines, MLRS and so much more."

The developer says to expect monthly updates in 2022 on the first Thursday of the month, along with holiday events and hotfixes. New weapons, deployables, events, vehicles, animals and more are planned.

Rust released for PC in February 2018 and for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in May 2021.

