Age of Empires IV for Xbox has Reportedly Been Discovered

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Relic Entertainment released the real-time strategy game, Age of Empires IV, for the PC in October 2021.

An Xbox port of the game has yet to officially be announced, however, Twitter user @ALumia_Italia has discovered "XIP_CAR_JANUARY_2022" is now viewable on the Xbox Insider Hub for internal testing.

CAR is likely short for Cardinal, which is the internal codename for for Age Of Empires IV.

Car = Cardinal = Age of Empires IV

XIP = Xbox Insider Preview? 🤔 — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) January 9, 2022

This wouldn't be the first Xbox game that was once exclusive to PC to get a port on Xbox consoles. Microsoft Flight Simulator first released for PC in August 2020 and was later ported to the Xbox Series X|S in July 2021.

