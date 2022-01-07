Fallout TV Series From Westworld's Kilter Films is Moving Forward - News

The Fallout TV series from Amazon Studios and Westworld production company Kilter Films is moving forward, according to a report from Deadline. It is set to premiere on Amazon Prime.

Westworld co-creator and executive producer Jonathan Nolan will direct the pilot, which will begin production in 2022. Nolan, along with Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy and Athena Wickham will will executive produce the series.

Captain Marvel co-writer Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Silicon Valley co-executive producer Graham Wagner will be the showrunners on the TV series.

The Fallout TV series was first announced in July 2020. At the time it was announced Amazon Studios has licensed the rights to the games for Nolan and Joy to develop the TV series.

"Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time," said Kilter Films’ Joy and Nolan at the time. "Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios."

