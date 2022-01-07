Xbox Series X|S Sales in the UK in December was the Best-Selling Month Ever for the Console - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 894 Views
The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter has revealed sales for the Xbox Series X|S in December in the UK was the best-selling month ever for the console. This means it had an even bigger month than its launch month in November 2020.
"Still going through the numbers for December in the UK, but as a bit of a tease... looks like December was the biggest month ever for Xbox Series S and X. Yes, including the launch month," said Dring.
VGChartz estimates have Xbox Series X|S launch month sales of 221,405 units.
Still going through the numbers for December in the UK, but as a bit of a tease... looks like December was the biggest month ever for Xbox Series S and X. Yes, including the launch month.— Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) January 7, 2022
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Great news for Microsoft and the team!
It shouldn't really come as a huge shock to anyone considering Christmas is where everyone is buying up stuff but still it is amazing they hit that milestone.
What's even more impressive is how well Microsoft did considering trying to find one of their consoles (Series X.) was next to impossible.
Despite all the setbacks (Covid, chip/console shortages, etc...) this just proves that gaming is still alive and well.
-X GON' GIVE IT TO YA/DMX NINJA APPROVED-
Well that is contained only to Xbox current gen numbers, but should give us a ballpark. Anyway, good that they had their best month.
Said this elsewhere but I think if Microsoft can avoid a sales drop off in 2022 (relative to 2021) they should be in excellent shape for the remainder of the generation. 2022 should be the last year that resembles a “lean” year for the brand in first party output, and 2023 should be the brand’s biggest ever
Considering they are still sold out on Series X almost everywhere, and even S is doing well I don't think they will have a drop in 2022.
Is this on pace for what has been tracking here or above it?
Our December sales are on track to be just above launch month sales.