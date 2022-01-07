Xbox Series X|S Sales in the UK in December was the Best-Selling Month Ever for the Console - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter has revealed sales for the Xbox Series X|S in December in the UK was the best-selling month ever for the console. This means it had an even bigger month than its launch month in November 2020.

"Still going through the numbers for December in the UK, but as a bit of a tease... looks like December was the biggest month ever for Xbox Series S and X. Yes, including the launch month," said Dring.

VGChartz estimates have Xbox Series X|S launch month sales of 221,405 units.

Still going through the numbers for December in the UK, but as a bit of a tease... looks like December was the biggest month ever for Xbox Series S and X. Yes, including the launch month. — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) January 7, 2022

